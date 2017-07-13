AppLift Explores Opportunities and Trends Across Mobile Gaming Landscape

This week, AppLift published a fascinating new infographic that the mobile gaming community is taking note of in a hurry.

With data compiled in a revealing infographic, the visual highlights vitally important global mobile gaming data including projected revenues through 2020, monetization by region, and average CPI indexes by region.

The infographic was created by AppLift, a mobile adtech company and Newzoo, a market intelligence provider for the global games, e-sports, and mobile markets verticals.

To check out the bookmark-worthy insights, take a gander at the visual shared below.