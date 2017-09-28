Apple Watch Admitted to Another Prominent Hospital

The Cedars-Sinai app is now available on Apple Watch, our sister site MHW has learned. Its launch makes Cedars-Sinai one of only a few hospital systems to offer a digital, interactive app on the device.

“Whether patients are at one of our hospitals, medical offices or at home, our goal is to leverage technology to put their health records in their hands by meeting them where they are,” said Darren Dworkin, Cedars-Sinai Chief Information Officer.

The Cedars-Sinai app is a complete resource for managing medical records, connecting with care teams, and exploring all Cedars-Sinai has to offer. Patients and guests can locate the nearest hospital or urgent care facility, as well as get directions and call a location or provider. The app also provides a Find a Doctor tool that allows users to search for doctors by condition, procedure or the doctor’s name.

“By expanding access to the Cedars-Sinai app on the Apple Watch, we can bring a whole new level of accessibility to our patients,” said Matthew Pufall, mobile product manager at Cedars-Sinai. “We invite staff to download and explore the apps, because our goal is to become ambassadors for the digital tools and innovative features Cedars-Sinai uses to improve the patient experience.”

The free app for Apple Watch pairs with your iPhone and can be found in the App Store by searching “Cedars-Sinai.” The app is also available on the iPad and Android phones. Patients and families are able to explore the app on their favorite device by visiting iTunes or Google Play.