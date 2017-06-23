Apple Pay Comes to Leading Restaurant Loyalty Program

Ahead of the weekend, MMW learned that Punchh — a cloud-based technology platform that builds engagement, loyalty and customized experiences in the restaurant industry — announced that Apple Pay users visiting participating restaurants will soon be able to not only pay for their purchases, but earn and redeem rewards and loyalty points using Apple Wallet.

If you’re not familiar, Punchh’s Restaurant Marketing Cloud is the first platform that “bridges the gap” between restaurants and customers, “empowering restaurants to shape personalized offers that attract and engage more meaningfully with loyal customers.”

We’re told that Punchh’s clients include more than 85 prominent restaurant chains such as Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, El Pollo Loco, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Pieology, Quiznos, and Smashburger.

“Consumers expect rich, digital experiences when they engage with the brands they love, and that includes being able to pay with their iPhone,” said Shyam Rao, CEO of Punchh. “By offering Apple Pay with Punchh-powered restaurant loyalty programs, we are not just facilitating a faster, easier and more secure method of payment to the industry, but enabling restaurants to tailor their experience in a way that drives increased visits and sales. It’s an industry game changer.”

To learn more about Punchh, click here.