App Promoters Score New Platform to Find Best Marketing Resources

AppFutura, a platform for app development companies where they can find clients that want to outsource their app projects, has seen an increasing demand for services offered by mobile marketing companies over the last few years.

According to a statement provided to MMW, the company launched MobileFirms.co in 2017 to provide a new platform for app marketing companies worldwide.

It caters to the increasing demand of the services offered by these companies by people who need to promote their apps and make them successful among smartphone users and app stores.

The services offered from these companies range from affiliates and social advertising to analytics and app testing. The new MobileFirms.co directory will allow users to find marketing companies listed from all over the world ranked by their reputation. The site details pertinent company contact information, as well as information about services offered, types of clients serviced and reviews, if available.

“We are excited to offer this new service to potential customers seeking marketing companies focused on mobile marketing,” says Bernat Guitart, CEO at MobileFirms.co. “We also offer a specialized blog that aims to become a resource for users interested in mobile marketing. It offers in-depth articles on topics like retargeting, mobile SEO or ASO (App Store Optimization).”