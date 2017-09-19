App Annie Offers Rare Data Visibility Into the World’s Largest Mobile App Economy

On Tuesday, App Annie — a trusted mobile app market data and insights company — announced the launch of comprehensive China Android app usage metrics.

Together with the company’s existing coverage of China iOS download, revenue and usage metrics, App Annie now provides extensive data visibility into the world’s largest mobile app economy.

App Annie’s launch of Android insights in China now offers companies an independent, streamlined and magnified view into how to measure success for their app business across all app markets. This had previously posed a challenge for the mobile industry as the market is fragmented into app stores of different sizes and consumer bases – which made access to digestible, unbiased, and reliable data extremely difficult.

We’re told that these new metrics will help companies truly gauge real mobile app usage behavior in China from real-world users, empowering them to benchmark their success both in China and in international markets.

Further, companies may now use these insights to: shape product development strategies based on high-performing apps in China, keep a pulse on the feature sets driving engagement, and benchmark against international peers to better understand their own performance in a global context.

According to App Annie, Chinese consumers and advertisers spent a grand total of $790 billion via mobile platforms in 2016. App Annie forecasts that by 2021, the number will increase dramatically to $2.59 trillion, especially as mobile commerce continues to thrive. Given the massive install base of Android devices in China—more than 6x larger than iOS—this platform is critical to measure and capitalize on when competing in this enormous and innovative market.

“As a globally-focused company, we are very impressed by the impact the Chinese market has had on the mobile space and are devoted to providing the most reliable data into this market for our customers,” says Bertrand Schmitt, CEO and Co-founder of App Annie. “China is a key leader in mobile and digital trends, and having independent and trustworthy insights into its mobile consumers is critical for businesses to build successful app strategies – both in China and internationally.”

For more information about App Annie and its insight into the Chinese marketplace, click here.