Amobee Unveils Custom Bid Algorithms for Marketers

MMW learned ahead of the weekend that Amobee — a leading global digital marketing technology company serving brands and agencies — has rolled out enhancements to its platform that allow buyers to deploy custom data sets into Amobee’s bid modeling system. The feature launch empowers advertisers and their agencies to tailor their bid strategies against the data signals that matter most to them.

As an initial proof of concept, Amobee partnered with TruSignal, Inc., a leader in predictive score marketing, to ingest its custom-built, predictive, people-based scores into the existing Amobee bidder and influence the real-time bids from the platform. Advertisers can leverage their own data models, and/or take advantage of TruSignal’s custom-built predictive scores, as they are fully integrated into the platform.

Amobee’s platform integration works by applying data from any provider as a variable that triggers real-time changes in an advertiser’s bid. By leveraging the power of the Amobee platform’s ability to integrate data, marketers can better fuel omnichannel engagement through cross-channel, programmatic media campaigns. With this unified offering, leading brands and agencies can plan and buy media for specific audiences in a more integrated way to maximize their investments across desktop, mobile, video and social.

“At Amobee, we are constantly seeking ways to maximize the results of client campaigns through enhanced decision making capabilities within the platform,” said Maxwell Knight, Amobee’s Vice President of Analytics Services. “By leveraging the power of outside data and custom audience segments, we provide brands and agencies a highly customized solution that multiplies their ability to reach the right audience at the right place and right time, across every digital channel, on any device.”

Simplifying the delivery of advertising across all channels and screens, including video, display, mobile, and social, the platform includes the Amobee DSP, Amobee DMP, Brand Intelligence and DataMine analytics, which converts raw data into custom audience and campaign insights, empowering marketers to make more informed decisions.

To learn more, click here.