Amobee Rolls Out Advanced Brand Safety Technology

Amobee, a global digital marketing technology company serving brands and agencies, has just announced the launch of the Amobee Inventory Accountability Program, its comprehensive brand safety offering that “ensures marketers have access to a safe, transparent buying ecosystem with the highest quality inventory to more effectively reach target consumers.”

Amobee’s brand safety and fraud prevention solution leverages an early detection system using advanced technology and partnership integrations to prevent fraud from reaching the Amobee platform and ensures Amobee DSP customers have access to the highest quality programmatic inventory.

In addition, Amobee is among the first DSPs to block fraudulent mobile apps as part of the platform-wide offering. Amobee is also the first DSP to offer multiple goal optimization, coupling key performance indicators with a built-in viewability algorithm that delivers view rates up to 30 percent higher than other DSPs and minimizes the time required to adjust campaigns while they’re in-flight.

More than 15 Amobee exchange partners, including OpenX, Telaria and Index Exchange, have joined the Amobee Inventory Accountability Program and have agreed to extend their own anti-fraud program—preferably through an MRC-accredited vendor—and provide a level of fraud accountability, including issuing refunds, which exposure for brands and agencies alike.

“Brand safety and ensuring fraud prevention are two of the biggest challenges facing marketers today,” says Katie Ford, Amobee’s Chief Client Officer. “This long-term, advanced brand safety initiative ensures Amobee is able to align brand and agency clients with the highest quality inventory to support campaign objectives by delivering ads that are in view and seen by a real audience in a brand safe environment. Our industry-leading technology and partnership with DoubleVerify helps eliminate fraud before it reaches our platform and equips clients with pre-bid brand safety, contextual targeting and protection in the fight against fraud.”