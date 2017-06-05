Amobee Taps Key Talent for VP of Southeast Asia

Amobee, a global leader in marketing technology, announced ahead or the weekend the appointment of experienced executive Patricia Goh as Vice President, Southeast Asia, to spearhead growth in its digital advertising solutions business.

We’re told that Goh will be responsible for leading Amobee’s Southeast Asia operations and delivering new digital marketing solutions to brands and advertising agencies.

She will report to Amobee’s Senior Vice President of Asia, Robert Woolfrey.

Goh joins Amobee from Starcom Singapore, where she was Managing Director. In that role, Goh was responsible for overall management, talent development, strategy and growth. Her expertise across industries was a cornerstone of her quick ascension within Starcom Worldwide.

“Amobee is a unique company in the digital marketing technology space, as it can provide the full suite of services to advertisers seeking to deploy data and customer insights to their advantage,” Goh says. “Amobee is changing the way brands and agencies can connect with consumers with data and technology. I’m also thrilled at the exciting opportunities Singtel brings across Asia, Australia and Africa, where the Singtel Group footprint reaches some 640 million customers across 22 countries.”