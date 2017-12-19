Amazon Announces Second Annual Digital Day

The second annual Digital Day will take place on Friday, December 29, Amazon announced this week.

The event, we’re told, offers “the biggest savings of the year on digital content across Amazon,” the company says.

According to the official word, customers will be able to access more than 5,000 deals over eight categories including movies, TV shows, mobile games, apps, eBooks, and more at amazon.com/digitalday.

Last year on Digital Day, Amazon customers ordered hundreds of thousands of items with record-breaking sales across digital apps, games, and comics.

“Amazon Digital Day is an amazing time to shop for deals on digital content,” said Aaron Rubenson, VP, Amazon Appstore. “The customer response was incredibly positive last year, and we’re excited to help customers find great discounts again this year—whether they just received a new Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, or Fire Kids Edition Tablet over the holidays or are looking to add new content to their current device.”

Customers can visit amazon.com/digitalday to sign up to receive notifications when the deals begin, or follow #DigitalDay for updates.