Altice USA Aims to Deliver ‘Simplified’ Multiscreen Advertising and Data Solutions

On Friday, MMW was privy to the official word that Altice USA — one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States — is launching a4, the company’s advanced advertising and data business, which delivers audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national advertisers and MVPD partners.

The establishment of a4 advances Altice USA’s position as a pioneer in the advertising business and is the culmination of several years of integration and investment.

Altice USA was the first MVPD to offer addressable advertising in the New York DMA. The company subsequently acquired Audience Partners, a leading provider of privacy-compliant, authenticated IP addressability technology in the U.S., and Placemedia, a leader in supply-side programmatic ad solutions for national linear, addressable, OTT and on-demand television as part of its plans to capitalize on the growing opportunity in digital advertising.

“The launch of a4 is an important milestone to mark our investment in advanced advertising and analytics solutions and formalizes our work over the last year to establish this platform,” says Charles Stewart, co-president and chief financial officer for Altice USA. “We’ll continue to support a4 so that it remains a category leader for our advertising clients as well as our MVPD and programming partners.”

“Having executed numerous successful campaigns, a4 has a unique opportunity to service the complex needs of advertisers with our advanced, all-in-one advertising and data platform to drive clients’ business results,” says Paul Haddad, president of a4. “With the dynamic and integrated platforms that make up a4, today we are bringing tremendous efficiencies to brands looking to reach verifiable audiences across every screen, in and out of home, and prove back the impact of their spend.”