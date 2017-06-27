aggity, RedPoint Global Aim to Deliver Personalized, Cross-Channel Campaigns

MMW learned today that RedPoint Global, a provider of data management and customer engagement technology, has just announced a strategic partnership with global consulting firm aggity to deliver intelligent cross-channel campaigns.

The targeted area, we’re told, spans Mexico, Spain, and Portugal.

“The partnership will meet the growing marketing technology needs of the respective markets,” the firm tells us.

As part of their agreement, aggity will provide customer engagement services using the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub solution, which combines the power of RedPoint’s market-leading customer data platform to create rich, dynamic unified customer profiles with its real-time customer interaction platform that intelligently optimizes customer engagement across all touchpoints and enterprise business functions.

In short, with RedPoint, enterprises have a hub for connecting all their customer data, driving real-time decisions and intelligently orchestrating engagement with their customers.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking to optimize customer engagement across all touchpoints and enterprise business functions, and RedPoint’s leading Customer Enagement Hub more than meets this need,” said aggity President and CEO Oscar Pierre. “Our clients are always looking for the best technologies, and partnering with a customer engagement technology leader like RedPoint will help us deliver on our promise to provide exceptional cross-channel marketing services.”

To learn more, check out aggity here and RedPoint here.