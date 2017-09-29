Agent AI Goes ‘Unlimited’ with Customer Support CRM

Ahead of the weekend, Agent AI — a leading provider of customer support tools — announced that its suite of CRM products, called Unlimited, will be made completely free, “regardless of number of agents, tickets, or customer conversations — no fine print and no hidden fees.”

We’re told that Agent AI Unlimited includes all the industry-standard customer support features and channels — and more — from ticketing queues to knowledge bases to event data, across messaging, chat, and email communication.

Agent AI Unlimited gives support teams a centralized view of their customer base with rich data on customer activity, lifetime value, devices, support history and more. This enables agents to streamline case management and provide differentiated, personalized support to customers.

“Building a great AI system requires great data,” the company says in a statement emailed to MMW. “Over the last few years, the industry has seen a plethora of general chatbots and AI solutions that just do not work, making customers feel like guinea pigs. It takes months of synchronous, workflow-specific data to generate custom, AI-enhanced support solutions, and Agent AI’s CRM platform has been built, from the ground up, to generate and structure such information. The platform leverages deep learning to develop AI solutions and automated chat responses unique to each customer, based on their product, messaging, documentation, and support workflow. In the meantime, the free CRM instantly saves companies thousands of dollars per year.”

To learn more about Agent AI, click here.