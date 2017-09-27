AGA Unveils Integrated Resort of the Future at 2017 Global Gaming Expo

This year at the 2017 Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the American Gaming Association (AGA) will unveil the Integrated Resort of the Future.

What is it exactly? It’s a new experiential space dedicated to showcasing and promoting thought leadership across next-generation technologies and services revolutionizing the gaming resort industry.

Housed on the tradeshow floor within the Integrated Resort Experience, the Integrated Resort of the Future boasts an all-star lineup of expert speakers across a variety of fields including technology, consumer experience, hospitality, marketing, entertainment, esports and more.

“The informative, three-day content lineup will take place Oct. 3-5 and is intended to spark dialogue amongst G2E attendees introducing new concepts for consideration and debate across the spectrum of the industry’s many professional disciplines, providing a glimpse into the trends that will dominate gaming resort businesses in the very near future,” a provided media release explains.

“The gaming industry has evolved to encapsulate so much more than just the casino floor,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the AGA. “G2E has long served as the gaming industry’s premier marketplace to debut new ideas. The Integrated Resort of the Future takes this one-step further, extending the tradition to account for new ideas and trends that move beyond the gaming floor to include hotel hospitality, food and beverage, leveraging technology to improve marketing efforts and the customer experience, esports, security and more.”