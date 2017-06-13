AerServ’s DataServ Offers New Revenue Stream for Publishers

AerServ, a leading ad management technology and SSP for mobile publishers and advertisers, has just launched DataServ, a new data-as-a-service product connecting CRM and offline data to mobile data. The beauty of the offering is that it provides an additional revenue stream for mobile publishers.

“DataServ will give mobile publishers the ability to generate revenue beyond the ad impressions on their mobile sites and applications by safely and anonymously delivering data that advertising, research, behavioral, analytics, and marketing companies can use to identify new and existing audiences across devices,” reads the official word provided to MMW.

It’s a timely development. Researchers at eMarketer have noted that mobile is more common than TV now that mobile devices are used by 95 percent of the U.S. population.

“As publishers and marketers continue to hone their mobile advertising and marketing strategies, the biggest challenge is understanding the connection between offline and online, in particular mobile, and DataServ solves this in a privacy friendly way,” notes DJ.

DataServ looks to be the latest step in delivering targeted ads to audiences across devices, in a way that helps marketers identify and reach intended audiences in app environments.

“Mobile publishers are now in a unique position,” explained Josh Speyer, AerServ’s CEO. “Beyond creating great mobile content, they’re building valuable mobile audiences which marketers and even companies outside of advertising are eager to reach.”

According to AerServ, the upload and matching of records will be custom for each publisher and will tie a digital user to an email address or some other non-mobile identifiable user data point so that advertisers can direct media spend towards those users on specific devices.

“Today, most publishers are only being compensated for the actual ad placement, not the valuable user data,” Speyer added. “We’ve worked hard to develop DataServ to enable that additional revenue stream for publishers with data that already exists in many cases.”