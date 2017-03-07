AerServ Unveils New Tech for Mobile App Makers

According to the scoop from MAW, AerServ is out with something called “OpenAuction” — a technology that bestows upon mobile app makers server side header bidding capabilities for “in-app environments.”

The report further notes that OpenAuction even lets buyers “deliver dynamic pricing at the impression level.”

“Header bidding is technology that enables publishers to make their inventory available to multiple buyers simultaneously who can then submit bids, or dynamic prices for the impression,” the official AerServ announcement reads. “Header bidding enables publishers to capture higher CPMs from buyers, increase fill rate, and improve the competitiveness of their auctions.”

All told, AerServ’s OpenAuction technology gives both publishers and demand partners the tools to maximize the value of each ad impression.

