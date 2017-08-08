Adweek Announces New Chief Executive Officer

MMW learned Monday that Adweek, LLC — a premier resource for marketers — has appointed Jeffrey Litvack as chief executive officer, and is joining the Adweek Board of Directors.

“As the brand marketing ecosystem that Adweek covers continues to rapidly transform, we must keep pace and change along with it, and I can’t think of anyone better suited to be at our helm as CEO during these challenging and exciting times than Jeff,” said Brian F. Martin, Adweek co-owner and chairman. “His decades-long career in publishing and digital-first orientation make him eminently qualified to chart our course forward, and his drive and passion for the Adweek brand are an inspiration to the entire organization.”

As a longtime media executive, Litvack joined Adweek in February as COO and moved quickly to ramp up Adweek as an omnichannel platform, overseeing double-digit traffic growth in the past few months.

According to the official media release, even more “ambitious plans for activations and products set for 2018.”

Prior to joining Adweek, Litvack was interim chief operating officer at Robb Report.

“The legacy and strength of the Adweek brand, as well as the talent and energy of the team that drives it forward everyday, was a key determinant in my decision to join the company,” said Litvack. “Since joining Adweek, I’ve become even more convinced that Adweek has a very bright future in which we’ll help make sense of the digital challenges that CMOs are facing. And we’ll be a guiding force in educating and connecting the market on digital transformation. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this journey as CEO.”