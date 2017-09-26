Advertising Week Taps Brightcove for Live Streaming

With Advertising Week off and running, there’s big news coming from New York today and it’s good news for those hoping to catch all of the action.

Brightcove Inc. — a leading provider of cloud services for video — announced that it is the live streaming partner for Advertising Week’s New York Conference.

Sessions are spread out across 10 different stages at various venues throughout New York City and will be available to online viewers during the conference through the Brightcove platform.

Viewers can watch the live stream here.

The conference, taking place through September 29, brings together leaders from advertising, marketing, media, and related creative industries to share insights, best practices, and discuss the many issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the industry.

“Advertising Week is the nexus of a vibrant and innovative industry and while thousands of people are in NYC this week, not everyone can make the trip or attend every session,” Lance Pillersdorf, Co-Founder of Advertising Week, said. “We’re excited to leverage the best-in-class live streaming capabilities that Brightcove brings as well as technical expertise to seamlessly deliver our content to viewers on mobile and desktop devices. Through our partnership, we are not only able to make over 400 hours of content available in real time but also in a catch-up Gallery to engage with our industry the greatest degree possible.”