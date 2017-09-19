Advertising Innovator Pandora Rolls Out Video Plus for All Advertisers

On Tuesday, Pandora turned up the volume once again on its growing array of innovative advertising solutions designed to empower brands and engage audiences.

The leading music discovery platform has just announced that Video Plus is now available to all advertisers.

“The new ad product enables brands to pay only when users watch 15 seconds of a video ad,” Pandora explains in a statement released to media.

We’re told that, in exchange for watching the ad, listeners gain access to or unlock features that are usually available only with a subscription to Pandora Plus or Pandora Premium. Among these exceedingly popular features are the ability to skip more songs and replay tracks.

The launch of Video Plus to all advertisers follows a prolonged testing period by Pandora that commenced last fall.

Prompting the comprehensive roll out, Pandora says that Video Plus test results “prove it is effective at reaching highly-engaged consumers in sought-after demos and aligns brands with positive listening experiences.” For example:

The majority of users who watch these ads were between the ages of 18 and 34 with listeners under the age of 24 three times more likely to opt-in.

The types of listeners opting-in to these new ads and features are some of Pandora’s most engaged – they listen 57% longer and thumb 65% more.

“The competition for consumer attention is only getting more intense. Brands need high-quality ad solutions that create lasting impressions and resonate with their target audiences,” said John Trimble, chief revenue officer at Pandora. “Video Plus boosts brand awareness, builds loyalty, captures views and promotes deeper interactions with listeners who are significantly more likely to take action.”

Beginning today, an assortment of top brands like T-Mobile are mixing Video Plus into their media plans.

For more insight into and information about Video Plus, check out Pandora’s blog post here.