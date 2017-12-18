The Advertising ID Consortium Announces New Member Companies

Ahead of the weekend, The Advertising ID Consortium — the open identity solution for the digital advertising ecosystem — announced new platform partners that have agreed to join the Consortium in addition to the three founding members — AppNexus, Index Exchange, and LiveRamp.

Since the Consortium’s announcement in May 2017, the founding members have established a governance framework and product specification that includes an open and standardized cookie and accessible people-based identifiers, delivered in a secure, privacy-conscious omnichannel identity framework.

Additionally, The Trade Desk has agreed to support the Consortium’s identity framework by making its ID solution compatible with the Consortium’s Open Ad ID, a major step toward consolidating an open and ubiquitous solution.

The addition of major advertising technology platforms gives the Consortium critical mass as it expands to include publishers, marketers, and agencies. The following platform companies from both the supply and demand sides have signed term sheets to join the Consortium:

Adform

Aerserv

Amobee

DataXu

DistrictM

IgnitionOne

LiveIntent

Numberly

PulsePoint

Roq.Ad

Sizmek

Thunder

TradeLab

Unruly Group

Videology

Additionally, The Trade Desk will join the Consortium’s board of directors.

“The Consortium is yet another example of independent companies joining forces to combat issues the programmatic industry has faced for years,” said Drew Bradstock, SVP of Product at Index Exchange. “The Consortium along with initiatives like header bidding and Ads.txt will serve as long-term solutions for all facets of the industry.”