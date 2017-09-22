Advantech-Innocore Hardware to Elevate Gaming at 2017 G2E Tradeshow

MMW learned ahead of the weekend that Advantech-Innocore, a leader in embedded computing products for the gaming industry, has formally announced its presence at the world’s largest gathering of gaming professionals, the G2E tradeshow, scheduled to take place at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, from October 3-5.

According to a provided statement, Advantech’s theme of “Elevating Gaming Intelligence” will highlight Advantech-Innocore, which stands poised to introduce its gamer-changing solutions, including LCD monitors, advanced storage systems, high-performance graphics cards and a revolutionary new gaming platform.

“This year’s G2E theme aptly encompasses our products, our knowledge of the industry, and our added value hardware and software solutions,” commented Craig Stapleton, Advantech’s product director. “Armed with the latest technology for the intelligent heart of today’s sophisticated slot machines, our range of software solutions are set to boost performance, efficiency and security for the highly competitive world of commercial gaming. We could not be more excited to attend!”

Check back to MMW next month for all the details straight from the Tradeshow.