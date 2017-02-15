AdTheorent Touts Strategic Growth Investment

AdTheorent, Inc., a technology company known for its data-driven predictive solutions, is announcing today the closing of a strategic growth investment from H.I.G. Growth Partners.

If you’re not familiar, H.I.G. is the largest private equity investor in the U.S. and Europe focused on the lower end of the middle market and has invested in and managed more than 200 investments worldwide.

All told, the investments continue to follow the company’s impressive growth.

AdTheorent’s intelligence-driven approach to digital advertising and market-leading machine learning capabilities have made AdTheorent a pioneer of a new form of digital advertising — predictive advertising — which leverages immense and disparate pools of data to drive superior user engagement and ROI for advertisers.

AdTheorent’s unique capabilities and demonstrated track record of delivering real value has fueled the company’s rapid year-over-year growth.

“AdTheorent’s growth to date has been exceptional. After ranking 20th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in North America in 2015, the Company continued with 70% year-over-year revenue growth from 2015-2016, a period in which our machine learning platform analyzed 2.1 quadrillion pieces of data for more than 200 new brands,” said Scott Russo, COO of AdTheorent. “We are thrilled to partner with H.I.G. as we continue to invest in the resources and technology that will further fuel our growth and strengthen our market position.”