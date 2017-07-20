Adtegrity Taps Industry Veteran for Chief Revenue Officer

Big shots are always on the move in mobile and across the digital advertising space. And we’re seeing that again this week in the great state of Michigan.

Grand Rapids-based media solutions company, Adtegrity, announced that industry veteran, Jonathan Slavin, has joined the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer.

According to the official word, Slavin will spearhead an accelerated growth plan for the company, focusing on streamlining organizational processes, augmenting Adtegrity’s suite of offerings for brands and agencies, and introducing the company’s ability to deliver customized scale through local and mid-market strategies to a larger client base.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Adtegrity team at this exciting point in the company’s evolution,” said Slavin in a media release. “This team has quietly been hitting it out of the park for mid-market brands and agencies for years. They understand how and where individual consumers navigate ‘locally’ and how best to align those brands seeking to connect with them. We are in the midst of finalizing both strategic acquisitions and product releases that will further align consumers and brands at the ‘neighborhood’ level, as we move to significantly increase the markets in which Adtegrity has a major footprint.”

