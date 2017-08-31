adsquare Launches New Data Alliance

Mobile-first data exchange adsquare is launching the adsquare Data Alliance. We’re told that the alliance comes as a result from the company’s efforts to empower advertisers with accurate data, at scale.

So how does it work?

By aggregating deterministic data from app publishers and validated third-party data from the extensive list of adsquare’s data partners, advertisers are now able to tap accurate audience data at scale.

In addition to its open and private marketplaces, the company says that this strategic move puts adsquare in the role of a curator and trusted source. The audience segments are available via adsquare’s self-service Audience Management Platform as well as directly through leading DSPs and DMPs.

For Tom Laband, CEO and Co-Founder at adsquare, the launch is an important strategic move.

“With an abundance of data in the industry being scattered through data silos, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for advertisers to employ 1-to-1, people-based advertising at scale,” Laband says. “The adsquare Data Alliance stands for both accurate data and reach and gives advertisers the freedom of choice.”