AdQuick Modernizes Outdoor Advertising with Self-Service Platform

AdQuick, a company that helps advertisers purchase and measure outdoor advertising, announced recently that it has added new analytics features to its outdoor advertising platform that help advertisers measure the impact of their campaigns — making outdoor advertising as measurable as online advertising.

Founded by Instacart veterans, AdQuick was born out of frustrations with traditional outdoor advertising.

Matt O’Connor, founder and CEO of AdQuick and former head of expansion for Instacart said, “When I was on the client side trying to find and book outdoor advertising space, I found the process extremely frustrating. There wasn’t one place to go to find inventory, and once I did find space, the process to actually book was slow and tedious. Worse, no one could help me measure the impact of my campaigns. Based on our experiences at Instacart, we saw an opportunity to give customers a better way to buy, and give media companies tools to make them more modern.”

AdQuick launched its basic self-service platform for finding and booking space, and quickly landed clients of all sizes, from small businesses up to large companies and chains such as Lyft and H&R Block. This week, it adds new analytics tools to help clients — for the first time — measure the impact of their outdoor campaigns.

Orange Theory Fitness in Los Angeles recently worked with AdQuick on a local outdoor campaign featuring shortcodes to drive SMS engagement. The campaign achieved a 560 percent ROI.

“We were hesitant to use outdoor advertising because we didn’t know how to measure it — AdQuick showed us how,” said Mark Steverson, franchise chain owner at Orange Theory Fitness. “They helped us architect a campaign that would be completely measurable, and we used the AdQuick platform to quickly and easily select our media, upload our graphics and then track results. We are really pleased with the outcome and will definitely do this again.”