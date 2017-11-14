Adobe Launches Industry’s First 100 Percent Programmatic Ad Campaign

Chalk it up as another first for Adobe.

Adobe has announced the launch of its global “Experience Business” campaign, the largest cross-media ad campaign to be implemented solely through a programmatic platform.

According to a provided release:

The campaign emphasizes Adobe’s belief that deep intelligence and amazing design are fundamental to creating compelling experiences that help brands stand out. Participating brands include Caesar’s Entertainment, Carnival Corporation, Franke Group, Holland America Line, Pandora, Princess Cruises, Sydney Opera House, UBS and T-Mobile. The initial rollout is planned for the U.S., U.K. and Germany starting November 13.

Adobe’s “Experience Business” campaign will be bought 100 percent programmatically through Adobe Advertising Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, and will bring to bear the full power of the industry’s most transparent, cross-channel advertising management platform.

“Today’s most successful brands focus their energy on delivering a consistent, unified experience through many different channels,” said Alex Amado, vice president, Experience Marketing, Adobe. “We’re using this all-programmatic approach because we can now effectively target this audience by analyzing their behaviors and actions online to deliver a more relevant, personalized experience across every touchpoint.”