Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Marketers ‘Flexibility and Convenience’ with New Mobile App

As advertisers shift to buying a majority of digital advertising through automated software, advertising technology tools are frequently stuck in the desktop computer era, leaving media traders few options for managing campaigns when outside of the office or away from their computer.

That’s according to Adobe, which — as a means to address these challenges and opportunities — is releasing the Adobe Advertising Cloud Mobile App.

It’s hailed as being the industry’s first mobile app for cross-channel advertising campaign management to provide marketers the tools they need to ensure performance and delivery wherever they are.

Adobe’s internal digital advertising team began testing and using the mobile app this quarter.

Available for free to current customers on both Android and iOS, Adobe Advertising Cloud’s mobile application enables marketers to stay connected and manage their cross-channel advertising campaigns on-the-go from anywhere in the world.

“Digital audio has exploded as a uniquely differentiated channel that gives advertisers the opportunity to target users not just based on their demographic or psychographic profile – but how they feel at a specific moment in time,” said Brett Wilson, vice president, Adobe Advertising Cloud. “This collaboration with Rubicon helps move Adobe Advertising Cloud one step closer towards our goal of helping marketers unify their advertising spend holistically across every channel.”

