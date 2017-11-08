Adobe Advertising Cloud, adsquare Aim To Enrich Premium Mobile Video Inventory

MMW was privy to an advance look this week at the big news from adsquare — the mobile-first data exchange.

The company has just announced a new partnership with Adobe Advertising Cloud, the leading independent software platform that enables brands and agencies to plan, buy, measure and optimize their global advertising.

The integration gives advertisers and agencies access to premium ad inventory across all formats and devices for multichannel campaigns. Bringing together mobile video and rich audience data, the partnership allows marketers to create more effective branding campaigns.

The integration will be available to all adsquare and Adobe Advertising Cloud clients across EMEA and the US.

With mobile video advertising now accounting to a third of the revenue for top mobile publishers – according to a recent survey – advertisers’ attention is shifting focus to this channel. But to offer a great environment for more effective branding campaigns, marketers still need rich audience and contextual data. Thanks to the integration, existing clients of Adobe Advertising Cloud can now benefit from the adsquare offering and leverage advanced mobile audience data across channels and multiple screens for precise targeting at the right mobile moment.

“adsquare’s mobile-first data exchange allows advertisers to navigate the increasingly fragmented customer journey, using rich data in targeting consumers of the greatest impact,” says Ted Smith, US VP of Sales for adsquare said about the partnership. “Joining forces with Adobe Advertising Cloud, one of the leading platforms for mobile video, we address the industry demand to identify, reach and engage users at moments of most relevance.“