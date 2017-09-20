Adjust Announces Coalition Against Ad Fraud

This week, Adjust announced the expansion of its Coalition Against Ad Fraud (CAAF) with a new set of strategic partners and guidelines for entry.

According to an email sent to MMW, all CAAF members have contractually undersigned these guidelines in order to participate in the fight against fraud.

MMW has learned that new members AdAction, AdColony, AppLift, Aarki, Dynalyst, Fyber, i-mobile, Inmobi, IronSource, Jampp, Liftoff, Nend, Remerge, Vungle and YouAppi join a growing list of platform leaders that have pledged to tackle mobile ad fraud head-on, working closely together to develop new solutions that further benefit advertisers being plagued by fraudulent traffic, with the aim of disincentivizing fraud even further.

With mobile in-app ad spend topping over $5.6 billion in the US last year, performance ad fraud is a problem that advertisers and networks can no longer afford to ignore. Adjust, the industry leader in attribution and analytics, was the first platform with a commercially available offering of tools that directly prevent performance mobile ad fraud with its Fraud Prevention Suite (FPS). Since the launch of FPS, many companies have been quick to follow, although none are currently actively preventing and denying attribution of fraudulent engagements.

“Since announcing our plans for a coalition last year, we’ve received widespread interest from prominent platforms to join our efforts in the fight against ad fraud, so we’ve created a program where we can work with partners that adhere to our guidelines that will help us mitigate the billion-dollar fraud market,” says Christian Henschel CEO of Adjust. “It’s a critical issue plaguing every publisher in the mobile industry and it’s imperative that every facet of the advertising ecosystem work together to succeed. With CAAF, I believe we’ll continue to gain traction on preventing fraud.”