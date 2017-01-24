Adelphic’s Self-Service Programmatic Capabilities Tapped to Boost Viant’s People-Based Offerings

Time Inc.’s Viant, a so-called “people-based” advertising technology company, has signed an agreement to acquire Adelphic, a company that provides a mobile-first, cross-channel programmatic advertising platform.

If you’re not familiar, Adelphic’s self-service media planning and execution tools, including its ability to reach consumers across all screens and formats, will bolster Viant’s people-based data and analytics offerings.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2017.

As a pioneer demand-side platform (DSP), Adelphic’s global media execution capabilities, in combination with Time Inc.’s and Viant’s first-party registered user bases, will bring marketers and their agency partners the first people-based DSP capable of reaching more than 1 billion consumers worldwide.

Forecasts suggest that programmatic digital advertising is growing rapidly and that more than 70 percent of digital advertising may be transacted programmatically in 2017, according to eMarketer. eMarketer also reports that 75 percent of mobile spending will be transacted programmatically.

“Adelphic will bring superior media execution capabilities to Viant’s advertising cloud platform as one of the only DSPs built mobile-first,” said Viant Co-Founder and CEO Tim Vanderhook. “This addition will give marketers and their agencies the globally scaled people-based platform they have been consistently asking from us.”