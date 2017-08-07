Addictive Mobility Expands Canadian Footprint

Addictive Mobility, a powerhouse Canadian mobile ad-tech platform, has expanded its Canadian footprint by establishing a physical presence in Montreal with the hire of Alexandre Rouleau as the Senior Sales Director for Eastern Canada.

According to a media release, Rouleau is a seasoned digital marketing expert with over 10 years experience within media and advertising.

We’re told that most recently Alexandre managed the TC Media’s Digital Strategy team. Alexandre has a very strong comprehension of the agency, publishing, and advertiser ecosystem in Quebec and Eastern Canada.

“As the market leader in mobile advertising in Canada, we realize the importance of having a physical presence in Montreal to better service the needs of both our agency partners as well as mid-market advertisers that require a specialization within mobile advertising,” explained Naveed Ahmad, CEO of Addictive Mobility.

