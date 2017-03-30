AdColony, NinthDecimal Enter Strategic Partnership

NinthDecimal, a leading marketing platform powered by location data, and AdColony, one of the largest independent mobile advertising platforms in the world, have announced a deep strategic partnership that will “bolster both companies’ offerings across data, campaign planning, targeting and measurement — enhancing the full life cycle of services for marketers.”

According to a statement emailed to MMW, AdColony and NinthDecimal are aligning technologies to deliver on a “massive shift in consumer attention and buying behaviors.”

In an ecosystem where major brands invest heavily in television and have developed sophisticated models for driving in-store traffic, mobile presents new opportunities and challenges.

The companies note that while location data has been applied to mobile display advertising for years, the opportunity to layer rich location data to high-impact mobile video formats is an untapped opportunity for marketers.

“2017 is a critical inflection point for our industry, where digital spending will be larger than TV. We believe we are well positioned with the largest platform of TV-like, full screen, 100 percent viewable mobile video, and together with NinthDecimal we can provide even better targeting and results for brands,” said Will Kassoy, CEO of AdColony. “NinthDecimal is the clear market leader in harnessing physical-world data. More and more, brands want proof their paid media is moving the needle and driving real outcomes, and with this partnership, we will be able to provide our brand advertisers a full suite of location solutions, from customer insights to audience segments to attribution, all tied to our market-leading video products and aimed at delivering physical-world outcomes for our clients across the most popular mobile apps and sites in the world.”