Ad Fraud Solution Provider Expands Global Footprint

Protected Media, a leading fraud prevention company that aims to bring transparency and trust to digital advertising, announced this week the opening of its New York office to meet the increased demand for its anti-fraud products.

The newly appointed Vice President of Sales, Russell Isaacson, will leverage his proven business development experience to help North American companies ensure the legitimacy and effectiveness of their digital media investments.

Previously Russell was VP of Brand Partnerships at Sovrn Holdings.

Founded in 2014 by network security experts fighting cyber criminals for over 15 years, Protected Media has experienced 400% growth over the past year and currently has over sixty customers worldwide, including Revcontent and Smaato. Protected Media provides an innovative cyber security solution that ensures that every digital ad – display, mobile or video – is properly located, visible, and seen by real people.

“Our rapid growth affirms our ability to expand, lead and innovate,” said Asaf Greiner, CEO of Protected Media. “Russell’s proven experience building long term relationships and his vast network in the online marketing industry will enable us to gain a further foothold in the US market.”