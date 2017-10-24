ActionIQ Raises Funds to Grow its Marketing Activation Platform

MMW learned this week that ActionIQ, a leading Marketing Activation Platform, has raised $30 million in a Series B financing round, with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz leading the round.

Previous investors, Sequoia Capital and Firstmark Capital also join the round, and Shutterstock came in as a new investor. The company was founded by big data pioneers Tasso Argyros and Nitay Joffe, and has raised a total of $45 million to date.

“This new funding round further cements ActionIQ’s position as the leading Marketing Activation Platform and will accelerate our expansion,” Tasso Argyros, CEO and co-founder of ActionIQ. “Our mission remains to help marketers powerfully execute one-to-one marketing with speed, scale and freedom without having to write SQL, or depend on engineering and IT. We look forward to continuing to work with marketers to effectively tap into valuable data percolating beneath the surface of their businesses.”

ActionIQ has quickly ramped its business to include major clients like Verizon, Weight Watchers, Shutterstock and other large international brands.

“ActionIQ’s traction to date made our investment extremely attractive,” said Martin Casado, partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “The pedigree of the management team and the deep understanding of both marketing technology and data will be a strategic advantage in helping the world’s best B2C marketers triumph. We look forward to adding ActionIQ to our list of disruptive companies.”

Martin Casado will be joining ActionIQ’s board, which includes Sequoia partner Doug Leone and FirstMark Capital Managing Director Matt Turck (board observer) to continue the guidance they have provided since the seed round.