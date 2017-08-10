Accenture Accelerates Efforts to Deliver Connected Customer Experiences

MMW learned Wednesday that Accenture has acquired Wire Stone, a US-based creative marketing agency that brings together technology and creativity “to create better customer experiences and digital marketing solutions.”

According to a provided statement, the acquisition will strengthen the ability of Accenture Interactive to deliver data-driven creative and design end-to-end digital customer experiences that help brands stand out and stay relevant.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed as of this writing.

Wire Stone brings together a blend of creative talent, design-led strategy, deep marketing expertise and technology roots to solve clients’ creative and business challenges. The agency is known for creating integrated campaigns and immersive experiences that leverage the latest technologies to tell compelling brand stories. Its services span brand positioning, customer research and data-driven insights, marketing strategy, execution and promotions, creative design and technology enablement for digital experiences.

With the acquisition of Wire Stone, Accenture Interactive says it can scale its capabilities and talent in marketing and creativity.

“Great experiences begin with great stories. Wire Stone’s proven ability to tell engaging stories by blending creativity and technology, together with Accenture’s scale and business transformation expertise, is a unique and powerful combination,” said Glen Hartman, who leads Accenture Interactive in North America.