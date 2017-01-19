A Healthy Future Ahead for Panasonic’s Mobile Ambitions

Panasonic, a leader in mobility innovation, recently introduced two new innovations to its Toughbook product family and MMW was briefed Wednesday about the releases.

According to the insight details shared, here’s what we can tell you about the new offerings:

FZ-Q2 Semi-Rugged 2-in-1 Windows Toughpad Tablet: With a standard full-sized keyboard and built-in protection, the FZ-Q2 is equipped with the latest 6th Generation Intel® Core™ m5 vPro™ processor for advanced performance with a flexible form factor, making it ideal for healthcare deployments. The FZ-Q2 provides reliable 4G connectivity and includes a field-serviceable solid-state drive (SSD) and battery to ensure the device has a long and stable life cycle—ultimately increasing return on investment (ROI). The FZ-Q2 can be safely sanitized with a disinfectant solution for home health applications and laboratory environments.

FZ-A2 Fully Rugged 10.1” Android Toughpad Tablet: At just under two pounds, the FZ-A2 tablet is light weight for easy portability and has been certified by an independent third party testing lab to meet MIL-STD-810G certification to ensure unmatched durability. The fully rugged Android tablet is powered by an Intel® Atom™ Processor with software encryption for enterprise-grade security and management features. The highly secure platform is ideal for use in home health and other environments that must meet HIPAA requirements for enhanced data and privacy protection

For more details, you can check out the full press release for the FZ-Q2 2-in-1 tablet here and the Android FZ-A2 tablet here.