7 Mixed Reality Technology Options for Marketers

The following is a guest contributed post by Jason Yim, CEO and Executive Creative Director of Trigger

Augmented and mixed reality experiences are powerful tools that can connect consumers to brands and products in meaningful ways. However, in order to achieve that meaningful connection, marketing strategists should always consider the overall customer experience when designing a campaign. More people rely on smartphones to cater their entertainment needs than ever before but still, a one-size-fits-all AR solution does not exist. After clocking more than 100k hours of mixed reality development for some of the world’s largest brand names, Trigger has identified seven different ways to integrate AR into your next marketing campaign.

Web AR:

Web AR is one of the fastest ways to deliver AR content to an audience because it works through a mobile web browser and does not require an app. Users are directed to a unique URL that can scan a target and launch an experience.

Advantages:

User does not need to download an app

Wide reach

Limitations:

Technology is still in its infancy – limited 3D fidelity, limited recognition and tracking, less robust an experience

Requires internet connection

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) AR Content:

OEM AR content is embedded into a device’s native camera or pre-installed in an app on the device. The Google Pixel 2 is a perfect example of this.

Advantages:

Higher performance as it is integrated directly into hardware

User does not need to download app

Limitations:

Closed development and publishing environment for these platforms

Limited to a few handsets in the market

Social App Lens (Snap, Facebook):

Everything we do now almost always overlaps with a social platform, so placing AR content into an existing social app can be an effective way to access users already actively using those platforms.

Advantages:

Targets large active user base

Delivers measurable results

Proven user behavior and content preference

Broad reach

Limitations:

Media buy often required

Content size and interactive experience are limited by constraints of the platform

AR/MR Module in an Existing App:

If you have a large consumer base already, consider building an AR module into an existing (legacy) app. This approach enhances an existing experience and continues to take advantage of an established install base.

Advantages:

No new app download required

Feature set only limited by size of module and budget

Limitations:

Technical integration with legacy app can sometimes be challenging

Features could be limited by legacy app in terms of ﬁle size or conﬂicting technology

Dedicated AR/MR App:

Starting from scratch? Building an AR/MR app from the ground-up increases your ability to customize an experience without having to accommodate an existing app.

Advantages:

Newer technologies are cutting development times for bespoke experiences down

Customize the entire experience from start-to-finish

Limitations

App install is required

Significant app marketing and promotion is required to encourage downloads and installs

Ambassador-Driven Experience with Custom Hardware/Software:

This method is ideal for events and retail experiences where brand ambassadors are equipped and trained with devices to run an AR/MR experience.

Advantages:

User does not need to download app

Usually works best for a shorter experience with a social component

Limitations:

Consumers cannot replicate experience at home

Location-Based AR/MR Installation:

Turn-key technological solutions for location-based AR/MR do not currently exist. An installation will likely require custom hardware/software.

Advantages:

User does not need to download app

Interaction does not have to be limited to mobile devices

Experience can have a larger wow factor

Limitations:

Experience can be limited to target ideal traffic flow and dwell times

Significant commitment of time, space and money

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jason Yim is the CEO and Executive Creative Director of Trigger – The Mixed Reality AgencyTM with offices in the US and Denmark. Yim has led over 100,000 hours of development in AR/VR/XR, including as a Snap Lens Studio Partner and as a showcase developer for Vuforia and Google for clients including: Honda, Sony, Mattel, Disney, LEGO and more. For LEGO, he has developed mixed reality content and solutions for various product lines including LEGO Stores and the new LEGO Museum. Yim has two assigned patents in table-top AR play, with several more pending.