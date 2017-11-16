5 Things Every Marketer Should Be Thankful for This Year [Infographic]

With digital advertising trends constantly changing, today’s marketers are continually facing challenges when it comes to promoting their brands. However, despite the challenges that new technology brings, marketers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

MDG Advertising’s new infographic, “5 Things Marketers Should be Thankful For This Year”, reveals a few of the “gifts” marketers have received this year, while visually explaining:

The popularity of purpose-driven content, especially among Millennials

Innovative marketing tools that streamline companies’ promotional strategies

Why an increase in smartphone ownership helps marketers create more-targeted campaigns

How the increased competition between two leading advertising platforms creates powerful tools for marketers

How changes in Google’s algorithm positively affect marketers content strategy



Infographic by MDG Advertising