5 Marketing Research ‘Must Haves’ for 2017

UK-based SmartSurvey has published an article designed to inform the modern marketer about the emerging trends in market research and what will drive success in 2017.

According to the article summary provided, we’re told that market research is the best method for any B2B and B2C marketer to find out what they are doing well. Successful organizations around the world are developing their business strategies – with the aid of customer data – to make marketing decisions which subsequently drive business growth.

With the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) coming into effect on May 25th 2018, it will be essential that organizations not only comply with the law but also realign their customer service objectives and sales focused strategy.

Information covered in the article includes,

Data Management

Methodology

Industry regulations

“Online surveys are the best method for tapping into the views and opinions of your customers,” says Mo Naser, Sales & Marketing Director at SmartSurvey. “Customer-led, digital marketing will accelerate fast in 2017 and we want to help marketers stay informed about industry trends so that they can make smart business decisions.”

You can read the full article here.