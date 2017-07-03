4th of July Is All About Mobile in 2017

Tomorrow, millions of Americans will celebrate their beloved nation’s birth in no shortage of familiar ways.

From cook-outs and camp-outs, to road trips and fireworks galore, Americans will be celebrating on Saturday. And mobile will be the star of the party in many, many instances.

Tomorrow, the road trip season officially kicks off. From traveling to water parks and family reunions, to beach destinations and lake cabin retreats, everyone will start going away and getting away immediately.



Without question, Americans who travel short or far now rely on their mobile devices just as much as they do the contents of their luggage.

The 4th of July is one of the biggest days of the year for mobile devices, mobile apps, and mobile marketing. There will be a thousand parades tomorrow. You’ll see restaurants with floats offering mobile coupons. Mobile ads relating to travel and dining will be everywhere. Social media commentary will explode. And digital daily deals will be purely American – discounts on everything from hotdogs to bug repellent.

According to no shortage of market watchers and analysts, Americans will be more more dependent than ever on their mobile devices this Independence Day.

Does this estimate ring true to you in your anticipated plans for the holiday? Please weigh in with a thought or comment below.