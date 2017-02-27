3Cinteractive Joins Early Access Program from Google for RCS Business Messaging and Will Showcase at 2017 Mobile World Congress

PRESS RELEASE: 3Cinteractive Corp. (3C), a leading mobile marketing services provider, announced today its participation in the Early Access Program from Google for RCS business messaging. This initiative is focused on the upgrade of SMS for Android users to RCS (Rich Communications Services), a new standard that enhances the carrier messaging experience across devices and networks. This new service will allow businesses to send more useful, detailed and actionable messages through features such as rich cards, suggested actions and replies, as well as enhanced analytics.

Businesses across the globe today utilize SMS as a way to communicate with their customers. However, the existing SMS experience is limited to plain text. By moving to an RCS platform, businesses will be able to enhance the messaging experience for its customers to include rich, “app-like” experiences that reduce friction in CRM and commerce processes. As an example, consider a restaurant that will text a reservation confirmation to its guests and include an interactive display of its menu or wine list, with videos from the chef or sommelier – all embedded in the message on the smartphone device.

Last summer, 3C announced its partnership with the GSMA to develop enterprise messaging guidelines for this next-generation of communication. RCS messaging, currently being deployed by major carriers globally, will greatly enhance the capabilities businesses have to drive engagement through the messaging channel and will redefine consumers’ expectations of how they interact with their favorite brands.

“This evolution to RCS is essential as we are quickly becoming a society of messaging-first communication,” said Steve Murphy, Chief Information Officer at 3C. “RCS will enable everything from chat to conversational commerce, which will be fundamental aspects of how consumers communicate with one another, as well as how brands communicate with their customers.”

Next week, 3C will be on hand at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain to demonstrate this new technology with brand client, Walgreens. For anyone attending Mobile World Congress who would like to learn more about RCS, contact 3C here to set up a session in Barcelona.

About 3C

Driven by a team with dynamic technical and strategic expertise, 3C empowers leading brands and retailers to develop deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Through its mobile marketing services, 3C extends the connection between customers and brands, driving increased loyalty, brand awareness, and results.

3C is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and is a member of the GSMA, CTIA and Mobile Marketing Association. To learn more, visit www.3C.com.