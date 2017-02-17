33Across Names Former AOL Executive as Chief Operating Officer; Appoints Chief Technology Officer

PRESS RELEASE: 33Across, a global publisher monetization platform, today announced the appointment of former AOL executive David Jacobs to the position of chief operating officer. Jacobs will play a critical role in the company’s global expansion. Additionally, 33Across promoted Shyam Kuttikkad to chief technology officer from vice president of engineering. Today’s news is in response to the company’s triple-digit growth in 2016 as more publishers rely on the 33Across platform to drive revenue and engagement.

“David’s strong leadership background and proven ability to quickly and effectively scale companies positions 33Across to bring our solutions to publishers around the world,” said Eric Wheeler, CEO, 33Across. “2017 is shaping up to be an outstanding year for us, as brands and publishers raise the bar on quality.”

Prior to joining 33Across, Jacobs held several senior management roles at AOL. As senior vice president and general manager, he was responsible for the launch of AOL’s Marketplace, a global supply side platform. Previously he led the Advertising.com Publisher Network, which was the number one network for 60 consecutive months, as measured by ComScore. In this role, his responsibilities included managing third-party publisher partnerships and leading operations, sales, and account services teams in North America, Europe, and Japan. He also led Advertising.com’s earliest efforts in the programmatic space, overseeing its first Real-Time Bidding (RTB) platform partnerships and integrations.

“33Across’ impressive growth and commitment to innovative quality publisher products makes it an exciting time to join the organization,” said Jacobs. “From improving current offerings to creating a more global platform, 33Across is on the right track as publishers focus on quality, innovation and user experience. I am excited to join the talented team at 33Across as the company looks to scale the business globally.”

Kuttikkad has been leading 33Across’ product engineering team as vice president since 2012. As CTO, he will continue in this role and take on the added responsibilities of leading the company’s technology strategy as 33Across continues to grow its publisher solutions. Previously, Kuttikkad was director of engineering, online advertising for Yahoo! and held a previous position as senior manager at Tele Atlas.

“Shyam has proven himself to be a strategic leader and we’re proud to expand his role to CTO,” said Wheeler.