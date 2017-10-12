250ok Secures Millions to ‘Transform Email Analytics’

This week, MMW learned that email analytics and deliverability company 250ok raised $2.6 million in Series A funding.

The round, led by Arthur Ventures, is to be invested into product expansion and hiring, we’re told.

250ok joins Arthur Ventures’ growing portfolio of leading marketing technology companies, including Infusionsoft and Terminus.

“With more than 3 billion people projected to use email by the end of 2017, 250ok’s analytics and deliverability solution sets companies up for profitable and secure email marketing initiatives,” said Patrick Meenan, partner at Arthur Ventures. “The industry’s need for higher email standards has only become more prevalent and 250ok is poised to become the market leader.”

250ok provides marketing teams with advanced insights that maximize the performance of email marketing programs.

