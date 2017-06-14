1 in 5 Smartphone Owners Use Their Device Every 5 Minutes

Just how obsessed are we with our mobile devices? Turns out, we may be more obsessed (and tethered to them) than we realize.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of smartphone users worldwide use their device every 30 minutes or more, and over a fifth (22%) tap into their phones every 5 minutes, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)’s “Always On – A Global Perspective of Mobile Consumer Experience.”

The report is billed as being an in-depth survey of smartphone users compiled from 18 countries around the world.

Respondents came from North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Africa, and the majority of them, no matter their location, report that they access the internet via mobile web and mobile apps at least once a day (mobile web – 88% and mobile apps – 84%).

“Awareness of advertising on both mobile web and mobile apps is high,” the report summary explains.

Most smartphone users worldwide can recall seeing mobile ads within the first few days the ad was originally shown (90% on mobile web and 86% on mobile apps). Moreover, nearly half say that they took action after seeing mobile advertising, with the two platforms performing similarly in generating consumer response (45% on mobile web and 47% on mobile apps). These global averages are consistent with regional and country-by-country breakout findings.

“These findings confirm the fact that omnipresent mobile usage is a worldwide phenomenon, which creates a tremendous opportunity for marketers,” said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and Video, at IAB. “Digital advertising is making an impact and motivating consumers to action, whether they access the internet via the mobile web or mobile apps.”

The “Always On – A Global Perspective of Consumer Mobile Experience” study is available for download here.