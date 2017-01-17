What Apps Kill My Battery and How to Keep Charged Longer

The following is a guest contributed post from Edwin Choi, the current VP of Marketing for CellularOutfitter.

Whether you are lost and need to find your way, are Skyping a friend in another country, or streaming music all day long, cell phone applications allow for the ability to express yourself, stay organized and enjoy life that much more. Unarguably, one of the most frusterating things is when your phone dies. As an expert in the mobile industry, I want to share some quick tips on how to keep your phone charged longer and enjoy your apps even more.

Tip #1

Out of almost all social media applications, Snapchat take the award for most draining app. According to Business Insider, a couple ways to preserve your battery while still using Snapchat is to enable the “Travel Mode” in your account settings. Also, you can open the Settings app on your iphone and go to the “Background App Refresh” and find Snapchat. Turning it off here will keep Snapchat from updating when it’s not open on your screen.

Tip #2

Notice which apps are running in the background. Do you have any apps that ping when you have notifications? Those are sings that that app is sucking up that much more battery. In order to still use the app but preserve battery, turn off notifications or swipe up to turn off apps that are “running” but not active.

Tip #3

Any idea which category of app kills your battery first?

Maps.

Any app that has location services will kill you battery. There are even some hidden battery killers that have location service offerings. For example, Whatsapp may be triggering your GPS and will drain your battery in the background without you knowing. Long story short, turn off location services for apps that don’t need to know where you are.

Tip #4

Invest in a product that will save you when your battery is draining. For example, companies like CellularOutiffer offers a wide variety of external batteries. One to strongly consider would be the solar powered batteries. These are great for staying charged while on the go! Its important to consider having an on-the-go charger since only 30 minutes of screen time and app usage will significantly decrease your battery life, especially if you are using apps that are known to be a killer.

Tip #5

Download the juice saver app which extends life by optimizing background services. Also, make sure you charge your phone without letting it drain to 0% which helps to extend battery life. In addition, don’t plug your phone into the USB port of a computer. This stresses the battery since it has an extremely variable rate of charge.

Tip #6

Let’s make it simple, here are the top 10 apps and actions in order of worst to best that you should be aware of when trying to preserve your battery:

Waze Google maps Phone calls surprisingly Spotify and Bluetooth at the same time Facebook Netflix Hulu Pokémon go Downloading apps YouTube

It’s important to keep these tips in mind especially while on long road trips and other excursions when it’s sometimes critical to have the ability to get in touch with someone. Invest in educating yourself further on tips to conserve your battery life, you never know, it could save your life!