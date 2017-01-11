Warehouse Mobile Solutions Inventory Management App Allows Faster and More Accurate Picks

Press Release: Warehouse Mobile Solutions, makers of WarehouseOS, has created an Inventory Management App that helps companies address these common challenges. Founded by experienced material handling professionals, Warehouse Mobile Solutions has been changing the landscape of distributing centers by implementing innovative processes through visualization on a tablet. Deployed as a native app through the Apple App store, WarehouseOS has an extremely simple interface that allows faster and more accurate picks. In many cases, WarehouseOS has cut the amount of time it takes to fulfill daily orders in half through its patented visual processes.

In today’s world of eCommerce fulfillment, businesses have to make a big shift, not only on the marketing side but on the fulfillment side. For years companies have used large warehouses to ship their product to “big boxes” such as Walmart, Target, REI, etc. As sales slow in brick and mortar stores, companies have been forced to reevaluate their business model to shift to today’s market demands.

About WarehouseOS:

The RF gun, constant verifications, small keypads, and hard to read screens are quickly becoming yesterday’s technology. Tablets are replacing the RF gun. WarehouseOS, a new tablet-based Warehouse Operations System brings warehouses into the future today. Warehouse management systems have been around for a long time with too many companies still using the RF gun to conduct inventory management, scan in new items, and pick orders. The RF gun solutions typically cost double what modern solutions offer. WarehouseOS and associated apps have been developed to make everything about the warehouse easier and better. Apps allow small or large companies to receive products, manage inventory, perform cycle counting, conduct single picks or do batch picking, verify items picked and pack them into boxes.

An easy to navigate user interface means warehouse personnel need almost no training before performing warehouse tasks. Receiving, put-away, picking, and packaging quickly become the easiest jobs on the floor. A team of experts in material handling equipment and solutions developed WarehouseOS to maximize the throughput of warehousing and distributing facilities. From small eCommerce, to high volume SKU facilities, from omni-channel companies to FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), WarehouseOS is equipped to handle everything. From small startups with simple needs to complex, large distribution centers, WarehouseOS is the tablet solution which enables manufacturers and distribution centers to be a step ahead of the competition.