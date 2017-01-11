Videology Releases Global ‘2017 TV & Video Outlook’

On Tuesday, Videology, a top software provider for converged TV and video advertising, released a new report featuring interviews with industry-leading media companies, advertising agencies and technology providers.

And the report’s findings and projections are a must-read for the vast advertising community.

The report, ‘2017 TV & Video Outlook,’ is offered in two regional editions, one focused on the U.K. market and one focused on the North American market.

“In 2016, we saw unprecedented change in the global advertising landscape, with data, automation, quality, transparency and the quest for tangible results taking center stage,” said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO of Videology. “Yet, we know this sea change is in its early stages. With this in mind, we’ve interviewed some of the industry’s top minds, from some of its most innovative businesses, to find out what they see coming in 2017. The aim of this report is to share their vision of the top challenges, changes and opportunities ahead, so that we can be prepared to achieve the greatest possible success in this shifting media landscape.”

Both reports can be downloaded from the company’s website here.