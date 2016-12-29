Tech Startup Plans to Bring Innovation ‘Home’ at CES 2017

ShadeCraft, a robotic and tech start up based in Los Angeles, is set to reveal what we’re told is the “world’s first autonomous solar powered and robotic shading system.”

The unveiling will come at CES 2017.

Its premiere product, Sunflower, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) connectivity to provide autonomous, optimal shade and energy collection; equipped with sensors that collect weather data in real time, these being only a fraction of the features Sunflower has to offer.

Why now for the release? According to the company, “more than 15% of homes are equipped with smart home products, the industry is expected to grow to more than $14 trillion by 2022, ShadeCraft to lead the charge on robotic outdoor solutions.”

The big reveal will take place next week at CES in Las Vegas.