Taykey Tackles What Drove Online Conversations This Year

The team at Taykey is at it again.

A real-time audience data company that analyzes hundreds of millions of data points per day to help brands discover and act on what’s trending in real time, Taykey reveals in a new report the most talked-about trends of 2016.

By Taykey’s own admission, the US election topped the list, but the company shrewdly focused its analysis beyond politics in order to surface top trends from categories including Auto, Tech, Entertainment, and Sports.

“Given the massive volume of online conversations it can be difficult to step outside your own echo chamber and gain a broader perspective on what matters most to different audiences,” says Amit Avner, Taykey CEO and founder. “We published this annual trend report to illustrate the diversity of online trends and the audiences driving those conversations.”

In terms of entertainment, here’s what Taykey tells us. Millennial women lead the online conversation around entertainment.

Trends about women in the media, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian, generated the most conversation volume. Taykey’s top 5 list for entertainment includes:

Kim Kardashian is held at gunpoint Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announce their divorce Beyonce shines at Super Bowl 50 performance and drops a new album Alan Rickman, famous for his role as Professor Snape in the Harry Potter movies, dies Kim Kardashian uses Snapchat to prove Taylor Swift was lying about Kanye West’s Famous

To learn more, check out www.taykey.com (and to view real time audience insights, go to www.taykey.com/trendpulse).