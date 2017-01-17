Study Finds Most Consumers Visiting a Retailer’s Website for the First Time Aren’t There to Buy

How’s this for a wake up call to marketers?

Ninety-two percent of consumers will visit a brand’s website for the first time for reasons other than making a purchase.

According to the findings of a new study released today by Episerver — The “Reimaging Commerce” report — among shoppers visiting a website for the first time, 45 percent are searching for a product or service, one-quarter are comparing prices or other variables, and more than one in 10 are looking for store details.

The survey of more than 1,100 consumers points to the importance of relevant and engaging content throughout the purchase journey, as a majority of interactions with a brand’s website do not end in conversion.

In fact, a third of consumers who visit a brand’s website or mobile app with the explicit intent of making a purchase rarely or never complete checkout. Further, 98 percent of shoppers have been dissuaded from completing a purchase because of incomplete or incorrect content on a brand’s website, underscoring the need for descriptive, accurate content.

“The content customers see and the experiences they have while interacting with a brand online are crucial to shaping their purchasing behavior, said James Norwood, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of strategy at Episerver. “While not every consumer visiting a brand’s website is there to make a purchase, brands must consider how the experience of their websites — from navigation to checkout — supports engagement.”

