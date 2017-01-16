Samsung Expands Alliance Program to Help Businesses Accelerate Mobile-First Strategies

Press Release: Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) today announced the expansion of its Samsung Alliance Program, designed to deliver customized vertical solutions, expert insights and support services that help customers transform their business through mobility. By bringing together best-in-class technology partners from a range of industries, the Samsung Alliance Program helps businesses accelerate mobile strategies through next-generation solutions using Samsung’s innovative products, platforms and customer support.

The program enhances benefits for more than 300 independent software vendors (ISV), providing them exclusive access to Samsung’s product, R&D, channel and direct sales teams. This enables ISVs in Samsung’s partner ecosystem to deliver end-to-end mobility solutions and consultation services to customers across various industries. Additionally, Samsung’s program expands to include large technology vendors and system integrators (SI), bringing Samsung’s alliance partners into one, easily-accessible resource.

“Built on Samsung’s leadership in mobile technology, the Alliance Program brings together a powerful partner ecosystem to help SMBs and large enterprise customers overcome the challenges they face in optimizing mobility,” says Kevin Gilroy, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. “Partnerships are central to Samsung’s vertical strategy for the enterprise market, helping to accelerate the delivery of scalable mobility solutions that enhance experiences for customers across key industries.”

The program will focus on delivering customers value through:

Addressing Security : Through coordination with leading security consulting providers and Samsung Knox, the company’s defense-grade mobile security platform, business customers can protect company and customer data without compromising convenience.

: Through coordination with leading security consulting providers and Samsung Knox, the company’s defense-grade mobile security platform, business customers can protect company and customer data without compromising convenience. Consulting: Customers can consult with Samsung and its SI partners to keep pace with digital advancements and determine the right mobility strategy, whether they are expanding the capabilities of existing infrastructure or seeking a new implementation. Consulting services include expertise on solution architecture, creative design, mobile device deployment and platform integration.

Customers can consult with Samsung and its SI partners to keep pace with digital advancements and determine the right mobility strategy, whether they are expanding the capabilities of existing infrastructure or seeking a new implementation. Consulting services include expertise on solution architecture, creative design, mobile device deployment and platform integration. Vertical Partnerships: Across many industries— including hospitality, finance, healthcare, retail, education and federal government – Samsung and its alliance partners bring deep industry experience and specialized knowledge directly to the client.

Across many industries— including hospitality, finance, healthcare, retail, education and federal government – Samsung and its alliance partners bring deep industry experience and specialized knowledge directly to the client. Customer Support: Combining Samsung Business Services, partner expertise and a 24/7 helpdesk, customers are assured they have the right level of support through all stages of technology adoption, from application development and porting, implementation, staging and kitting services.

Partner Benefits Drive Mobile Innovation

Through the Samsung Alliance Program, technology partners and SI’s can combine transformative technologies—such as cloud, digital analytics and strategy consulting services—with Samsung’s mobility expertise to deliver new solutions. ISVs can participate in a tier-based framework offering resources that range from marketing campaign support and API/SDK access to more advanced benefits. Key program enhancements for select ISVs include:

Close Collaboration : ISVs gain fast access to key Samsung teams, including R&D, marketing, sales, product and technical experts.

: ISVs gain fast access to key Samsung teams, including R&D, marketing, sales, product and technical experts. Early Access : Qualified ISVs can begin early lab testing on Samsung products in advance of market launches. This enables greater stability and quicker integration and speed-to-market for enterprise solutions.

: Qualified ISVs can begin early lab testing on Samsung products in advance of market launches. This enables greater stability and quicker integration and speed-to-market for enterprise solutions. Streamlined Support Infrastructure : Samsung enables ISVs to offload services such as support calls, application integration and staging and kitting to Samsung Business Services, providing one-stop support for clients.

: Samsung enables ISVs to offload services such as support calls, application integration and staging and kitting to Samsung Business Services, providing one-stop support for clients. Simple to Use Portal: ISVs can leverage Samsung’s partner information portal providing access to marketing materials and online training programs for Knox security and other Samsung products, including mobile devices, tablets and wearables.

Partner Quotes

Alliance program partners include Homecare Homebase, a provider of real-world solutions for home health and hospice organizations, Infusion, a leading engineering firm and digital consultancy, and VMWare AirWatch, who collaborates closely with Samsung to develop new breakthrough solutions:

Homecare Homebase

“Technology is transforming the healthcare industry, enabling us to more easily connect with patients and better manage care while mobile,” said Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer at Homecare Homebase. “We have grown using Samsung’s technology by offering solutions that give caregivers a way to use an all-in-one hardware and software platform for daily workflow needs. Our solution lets field staff use Galaxy tablets to manage point-of-care solutions and access electronic medical records in real-time for home care patients. As an Alliance Partner, our collaboration with Samsung helps us as we expand offerings in the home health and hospice market.”

Infusion

“Together with Samsung, we can effectively empower our clients to digitally transform their businesses – supported by innovative devices, Knox customization and defense-grade security,” says Peter Rivera, Chief Experience Officer at Infusion. “By combining Samsung technology with our expertise in digital strategy, experience design, and software engineering, we help companies across a wide range of industries develop customized solutions that achieve specific business outcomes. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation with Samsung on next-generation digital solutions that re-define customer experiences and business mobility.”

VMware

“Business transformation using mobile and wearable technologies can be complicated, but the Samsung Alliance Program simplifies management of Samsung endpoints,” said Blake Brannon, vice president, Product Marketing, End-User Computing, VMware. “We have collaborated with Samsung to help deliver highly-secured mobility solutions backed by Samsung Knox and AirWatch, enabling a broad set of vertical specific domain expertise and security solutions to protect corporate data and mitigate risk. VMware and Samsung deliver value-added solutions to serve mutual customers in key industries, helping accelerate digital transformation.”

To register for the program visit here.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovation leader in consumer electronics design and technology. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA delivers a broad range of digital consumer electronics, IT and home appliance products. Samsung is the market leader for HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more of the award-winning products you love with Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com and for the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow on Twitter @SamsungNewsUS. For the latest business news and insights from Samsung, visit insights.samsung.com and follow Samsung Business USA on Twitter @SamsungBizUSA.